Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter

Engin Akyurt via Unsplash

The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4.

The national average gas price is currently at $3.71. Massachusetts isn't too far behind that at just 9 cents more expensive. As of Monday, September 12th, the Bay State's average gas price is $3.80. That is down 12 cents from last week and 50 cents from one month ago. And in Berkshire County, that average gas price is down to just $3.77. The cheapest county in the entire state is Hampden at $3.56. Massachusetts also had one of the biggest decreases of any state's average gas price over the past week.

According to AAA, crude oil prices have been dropping despite the fact that gas demand increased in the past week per information provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). Traditionally, post-Labor Day, gas demand may begin to decline, which may also contribute to gas prices continuing to fall.

As for where you can find the cheapest gas in Berkshire County, according to Gas Buddy:

Google Maps
loading...
  • BJ's Gas - $3.53 at BJ's Wholesale at 495 Hubbard Ave in Pittsfield
Google Maps
loading...
  • Mobil - $3.59 at 107 N. Main St. in Lanesborough
Google Maps
loading...
  • Stop & Shop - $3.65 at 1 Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield
Google Maps
loading...
  • Mobil - $3.65 at 460 South St. in Pittsfield
Google Maps
loading...
  • Shell - $3.65 at 90 Tyler St. in Pittsfield
Google Maps
loading...
  • Cumberland Farms - $3.66 at 885 Dalton Ave in Pittsfield
Google Maps
loading...
  • Gulf - $3.67 at 734 East St. in Pittsfield

Gas prices are on the decline, Massachusetts!

