Massachusetts Gem Ranked Among America’s Top 50 Restaurants

It's pretty well known that Massachusetts has some amazing restaurants and eateries throughout the Bay State. So, perhaps it's no surprise to anyone in Massachusetts that we have a restaurant show up on this year's list of 'America's 50 Best Restaurants'.

Recently, the ever-so-popular 'The New York Times' made their list of these 50 best restaurants in America. Thanks in large part to their well-traveled food writers critiquing joints throughout the country to find the absolute best spots in the U.S. All the restaurants on the list have opened since 2020 and also have received certain awards and accolades since they opened. So, where is the Massachusetts restaurant that is among America's top restaurants.

Where is the Massachusetts Restaurant That is Also Among America's Top 50 Restaurants?

If you're in or around Boston in the near future, that is where you will find this particular Korean restaurant. The spot opened earlier this year and is called Somaek.

The Times gave credit to Somaek as being, "...Korean home cooking in all its magnificence and abundance." The featured dishes they mentioned that helped put Someak on the list were its chilled pork belly, seared beef along with its stir-fried squid with rice cakes, its "master class" in banchan like chive-garlic salad, radish kimchi, and pickled perilla leaf.

Now you know where to go for not only some great Korean food, but also one of the top 50 restaurants throughout America. It's a nice luxury to have in Massachusetts, especially if you happen to be making your way around the Boston area.

