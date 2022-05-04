Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway.

Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant Point Lighthouse. The Whaling Museum. Any guesses yet?

You got it! The "Grey Lady" herself, Nantucket. Yesterday at a town meeting, Nantucket residents approved the proposal, voting 327 to 242 in favor. That means, starting this summer, the ladies will be allowed to go topless on the island's beaches.

Keep in mind that it's not a done deal yet. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey still needs to approve the measure. If she does give approval, the measure could go into effect by August.

When I first heard about this "proposal", I was absolutely certain that a man was behind it. It just seems like something we would do. But apparently, a woman was behind the proposal.

According to WHDH/News 7 Boston, the woman, a lifelong resident of Nantucket, said she wanted to bring equality to the beaches. To reiterate, the "topless" measure will only cover beaches on the island. No other public areas will be included.

For more on the story, visit WHDH/News 7's website here.

