Massachusetts Gingerbread House is the Most Wish-Listed Airbnb in the State

Even 'Hansel and Gretel' would find this spot as one of the most absolutely unique Airbnb houses you will ever see in Massachusetts. In fact, it's one of the more unique spots you will find anywhere! It's also Massachusetts most wish-listed spot to stay on all of Airbnb. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in western Massachusetts and it's a house you truly have to see to believe.

It is a pretty amazing concept that you can stay overnight at a house that looks like something straight out of a fairy tale. This Airbnb is located on the grounds of the Santarella Estate and Gardens in Tyringham, MA, on the south side of the Berkshires.

According to Mass Live, it was roughly about 100 years ago when Sir Henry Hudson Kitson, a sculptor, helped to transform this structure into the storybook-themed getaway that it has evolved into today.

Joshua Williams and Shaun Mosely run the Gingerbread House Tower and they describe it perfectly in the Airbnb description as they mention what you will experience at this extraordinary spot:

Escape to this newly renovated, off-beat retreat for a magical stay. Part of Tyringham’s Gingerbread House located on the Santarella Estate in the Berkshires, Western Mass. This one-of-a-kind loft with tower bedchamber offers guests a fairytale experience. The open concept living space filled with plants brings the outdoors inside and offers ample room to relax. If looking for activity, guests can spend the day on the grounds, walking nearby trails, or exploring the many nearby Berkshire towns.

The Gingerbread House Tower also sits on four acres that include some amazing gardens, a pond, a wooded area, and a running brook. It's available for up to four guests and is currently going on Airbnb for between $280 and $310 per night. When you see the property, you can definitely see that it's well worth it. Have a look for yourself...

There's a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires Gallery Credit: Airbnb