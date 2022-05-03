Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Ranks Number 1 In This Poll

Maddie Meyer

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker may not be seeking reelection, but it looks as though he is going out on top.

On November 8th of this year, Massachusetts will decide its next governor. Baker, basically citing pandemic fatigue, has decided not to run, neither will Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

According to the latest poll results from morningconsult.com, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ranks #1 in the entire U.S. when it comes to job approval by residents.

Maddie Meyer
Since our founding in 2014, we have focused relentlessly on revolutionizing the scale, quality, and speed of survey research. We built a data collection technology platform with industry-leading quality standards and access to upwards of 100 million people globally to collect more than 15 million interviews in over 100 countries annually. -morningconsult.com

