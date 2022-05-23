Massachusetts Grill Lovers: Changing Up Your Grill Brush Could Save You A Trip To The Hospital

Massachusetts Grill Lovers: Changing Up Your Grill Brush Could Save You A Trip To The Hospital

Slater and Marjo were broadcasting from the Lenox, MA location of Carr Hardware on Saturday morning for the "Grillin' and Chillin' Demo Day".

The super warm air outside the store was filled with the smell of chicken and kielbasa cooking on the Big Green Egg.

I happen to own a Weber Spirit, the 200 series, ya know the little guy, and I needed some supplies including new flavorizer bars. (Yes, that's the name of those triangle shaped metal burner protectors).

AlexRaths
loading...

One of the perks of broadcasting at Carr Hardware is that I get to pick Bart Raser's brain. As I was purchasing my stuff for the grill, I was asking Bart about grill brushes.

I had heard this before but didn't realize how common it was for this to happen. I am certainly not trying to fear monger; however, if you were like me and used those wire grill brushes to clean your grill, you might want to reconsider an alternative.

Yeah, those wire bristles can come off and land in your food without you even noticing.

YIKES.

One study revealed that between 2002 and 2014, around 1,700 Americans had to go to the emergency room after accidentally ingesting wire bristles. And those were just the reported cases! They can cause severe damage internally, and may even require emergency surgery. -tasteofhome.com

After that conversation, Bart showed me a sort of composite style of grill brush that is just as effective but safer! (shown below)

loading...

There are other alternatives to cleaning your grill as well; however, I will not be using another wire brush!

IYKYK.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top