Believe it or not, Massachusetts, but Christmas is just over three months away. And of course, something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season every year is Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or set in some spots throughout Massachusetts, there has never been one set in any of these western Massachusetts towns!

It's unfortunate that the idea has never been visited about going to the western side of the state for a Hallmark Christmas movie. They all have nearly perfect backdrops.

That being said, if you have ever seen a Hallmark Christmas movie, you know the basic plot. It's typically a female as the central character who has a great career in the big city (usually New York, Chicago, or L.A.), but then she reluctantly needs to go back to her hometown for the holidays, which is usually a much smaller city or town, before inevitably falling for a guy that has become the hometown hero since he never left home and seems to be a relatively nice guy (our condolences to the big city boyfriend the main character totally ditches). And all this is of course, is centered around Christmas.

So given the climate, the unique downtown setting of these towns on the western side of the Bay State, and the fact that they have never used this region for any of these settings, why not film one of those Hallmark Christmas movies on this side of the state? They could even visit each one of these towns just in one movie if they needed. I'm sure Candance Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKeller, Autumn Reeser, or any traditional actress starring in Hallmark Christmas movies wouldn't mind coming to any of the following towns...

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies Gallery Credit: Google Maps