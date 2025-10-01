October is here, and kids throughout Massachusetts are already thinking about Halloween. Whether their minds are focused on candy or what costume they're going to don, Halloween is definitely a hot topic with kids this time of year.

My daughter already has her costume. She's a huge Frozen fan and is dressing up as Elsa this year. She already has about 4 or 5 Elsa costumes that she wears weekly around the house, but this is a new "special" Elsa costume that was only featured in one of the Frozen offshoot specials. Don't ask me which one. I can't keep track anymore, as there is so much Frozen paraphernalia around my house. From dolls to dresses to shirts, and even karaoke, my house is Frozen central. But she's happy, so I'm good with that.

Some Older Kids are Still Trying to Get Candy on Halloween

Thinking about Halloween and trick-or-treat coming up at the end of the month, I was wondering if Massachusetts had an age limit for trick-or-treating. Over the years, I've seen some bigger and older kids come to my door, and I would ask myself, "How old is this person?" I would be a hypocrite if I didn't mention that when I was younger, I would try to go out and fetch candy. I would throw on a Michael Myers mask and jumpsuit and see if I get some sweet treats as well. I quit doing that by my mid-teens after I realized I probably couldn't push my luck anymore. I was getting too big.

Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

Regarding age limits, according to Mass.gov, there is no Massachusetts state law limiting who can go trick-or-treating based on age, though municipalities may pass ordinances limiting how old one can be. So you can try your luck and see what happens on October 31.

