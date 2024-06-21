Massachusetts certainly has some of the richest history of any state in the U.S. There's a ridiculous amount of things in the Bay State that even pre-date America's birthday on July 4th, 1776. Of course, some of the biggest parts of America's history also took place within the confines of some of the most historic forts in the U.S. Some of those have been made into national, state, and local parks. Others serve as historic monuments and landmarks throughout the country, which often make for great tourist attractions as well. It seems that two of these historic forts that are just as old as America are in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication, '24/7 Tempo' has revealed a list of the 14 Historic Forts As Old As America Itself. The list was created by consulting several state and regional tourism websites, as well as the National Park Service. Tourists often get a chance to visit these historic forts, thanks to the fact that they have been restored extensively over time by government authorities. This helps tourists get a true sense of their historical importance.

So, where in Massachusetts can we find these two historic forts that are just as old as America itself?

Fort Revere

Fort Revere is in Hull, MA. The structure was built in 1776. '24/7 Tempo' had this historical tidbit to fill us in on its significance in history, which you may be able to tell from its name:

Located on Telegraph Hill in Hull Village, the fort was originally named Fort Independence before being renamed in honor of Paul Revere. In 1777, the fort defended Boston Harbor and it maintained its strategic position there until it was decommissioned by the military in 1947. The fort is said to have a haunted, tragic past: When 200 French soldiers fighting for the colonies were freed by the British and taken to the fort, nearly all died of smallpox. Later inhabitants of the fort reported hearing strange noises and seeing unexplained shadows.

As for the other historic fort in Massachusetts that is as old as America, we would need to travel to Fairhaven, MA.

Fort Phoenix

Fort Phoenix was built in 1775 and didn't have a name at the time. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about the historical spot:

Built at the entrance of the Fairhaven-New Bedford harbor, and originally given no name, it stood near the first naval battle of the Revolutionary war in Buzzards Bay in 1775. In 1778, the British destroyed the fort, but a counterattack led by Major Israel Fearing fought them off. The fort was named Fort Fearing in his honor, and in 1784 renamed Fort Phoenix because it had risen rom the ashes. It was rebuilt in 1798 and again in 1808. The British ship HMS Nimrod bombarded it in 1814 during the War of 1812, but after an exchange of fire with the local militia the Nimrod sailed away.

As it turns out, it's two more spots to see in Massachusetts that are not only great tourists attractions, but served an amazing purpose throughout American history. We seem to have a lot of those here in the Bay State!

