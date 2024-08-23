While it's still Summer, the temps have cooled off just a bit, but the real estate market has been heating up in Massachusetts! As it turns out, the Bay State is home to four of the hottest zip codes to move to throughout the entire U.S.

According to recent 2024 list released by Realtor.com, it seems several of these zip codes on the list are booming due to their proximity to some of the larger cities throughout the U.S. In fact, seven of the top 10 "hottest zip codes" for real estate are in the northeast, with three of those residing in Massachusetts.

The report leads to the conclusion that these particular zip codes have older, as well as wealthier residents than the rest of the country might. According to the report:

The average household income in the hottest zips was $95,000 compared to $76,000 nationally...These markets also have a slightly higher share of households aged 45 years or older than the national average...In the hottest markets, 67.9% of householders are 45 or older, suggesting that these markets tend to be both older and higher earning than the national average, which may attract buyers of this ilk.

So, where are these zip codes in Massachusetts? And, what are those that finished in the top ten on the list?

What are the hottest zip codes for real estate in Massachusetts?

Salem - 01970 - 3rd

Median home listing price: $596,000

Leominster - 01453 - 7th

Median home listing price: $462,000

Westfield - 01085 - 8th

Median home listing price: $347,000

Attleboro - 02703 - 13th

Median home listing price: $516,000

It's certainly an ever changing market. If you're on the move in Massachusetts, perhaps these have been one of the spots you've been considering. As of right now, they're as hot as almost any other zip code in the nation.

