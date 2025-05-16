Massachusetts Has 4 Of The Top “Dream” Destinations In U.S.

Is retirement (quickly...mercifully...thankfully!) approaching for any Massachusetts residents reading this? First off, if you are retiring soon, CONGRATULATIONS! You've earned it and not a moment too soon.

Second, if you could pick anywhere to do it, what city would you choose to spend your "golden" years in? Believe it or not, according to a recent survey, a Western Massachusetts city located in the Beautiful Berkshires is one of the top choices.

MarketBeat recently took a look at "dream" retirement destinations and Massachusetts had four of them in the top 130! The highest dream retirement destination in Massachusetts landed at #50!

Here's how the results were determined by MarketBeat. They surveyed 3,000 retirees and those nearing retirement and asked them where (if money were no object) they would pick to live.

Before we take a look at the four dream retirement spots in the Commonwealth, let's take a look at the 5 most desired locations nationally. You may be surprised that a few of them are all located in one state, by the way.

Top 5 Dream Retirement Destinations, according to MarketBeat's survey:

Wailea, Maui, Hawaii Pelican Bay, Naples, Florida Southeast Gables, Coral Gables, Florida Carmel By The Sea, California The Villages, Florida

As I mentioned, the fact that Florida has three choices in the top 5, should not come as a surprise to anyone. It also should not shock anyone to see 2 other sun-kissed states, California and Hawaii, represented either.

Now let's take a look at the dream retirement Massachusetts destinations and how each fared in the survey rankings, according to MarketBeat.

Massachusetts' 4 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations:

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

1.LENOX

Martha's Vineyard Getty Images loading...

2.MARTHA'S VINEYARD

Photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash Photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash loading...

3.CAPE COD

Walden Pond Getty Images loading...

4.CONCORD (Walden Pond)

Here's what MarketBeat had to say about Lenox:

...Lenox is a charming town known for its cultural attractions, scenic beauty, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The area offers a relaxed, rural atmosphere with historic estates, art galleries, and music festivals, as well as access to hiking, skiing, and other outdoor activities.

Once again, way to represent, Massachusetts! Whether you're close to retirement or not, do yourself a favor and take a look at the entire survey at MarketBeat's website here. Maybe you'll find that perfect place for when you're ready to enjoy the golden years!

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein