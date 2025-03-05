There are six Costcos in Massachusetts. Dedham, Waltham, Danvers, Avon, and Everett are in the Boston metro area, while western Massachusetts has the big box membership store in the Springfield area.

Oh, and if you want to count Nashua, New Hampshire, right on the state line, then that makes seven, with the eastern part of Massachusetts, obviously the most populated part of the state, finding Costoc success.

So it's no surprise that I guess number seven, or shall we say eight, is opening in Sharon.

According to the Boston Uncovered website, this one is strategically poised near 95 for super easy access. It's one of 29 Costcos opening across the country and the only one in New England for 2025.

Costco has yet to announce any additional New England locations for this fiscal year—although Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island both desperately express their desire for a Costco location.

Right now, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont only have one Costco each, but I venture to say they most definitely deserve more

Rhode Island doesn't have any. Meanwhile, Connecticut has eight Costcos, and just like the Nashua, New Hampshire, on the Massachusetts state line, there's actually a Costco on the Connecticut and New York state line in Port Chester, New York, making it like nine in Connecticut.

But for whatever reason, right now, it seems Costco has a plan for the best New England locations, and Massachusetts and Connecticut are ruling the roost.

Personally, I find it surprising that the New Hampshire seacoast doesn't have one in Portsmouth, for example, or even Dover or up in Somersworth.

Maine definitely deserves one besides the Portland area, like Lewiston or Augusta. The Providence area or Cranston would be a stellar location, too, don't you agree?

There must be a reason, but here's hoping. Meanwhile, the Sharon location will open on March 12, 2025.

