Massachusetts Has One Of The Best Secret Beaches In The U.S.

Attention Bay State residents: There is STILL plenty of summer to enjoy, but If crowded beaches aren’t your thing, there is a secret beach located in the heart of Cape Cod. According to Southern Living Magazine, one of the best is located in the eastern part of The Commonwealth.

attachment-Boundbrook-Island-Beach loading...

(Photo image of Bound Brook Island Beach courtesy of P.J. Alotta)

The publication named Bound Brook Island Beach in Wellfleet as one of the top 20 "secret beaches" located in Massachusetts.

Girl breathing fresh air on the beach outstretching arms AntonioGuillem loading...

This is an excerpt on what you will experience courtesy of a quote from an article featured in Southern Living Magazine:

attachment-Cape Cod loading...

“Down a sandy back road in a hidden corner of Cape Cod's natural sea shore in Wellfleet lies a quiet beach with towering dunes, Atlantic views, and little else. Head toward the historic Atwood-Higgins House, then about a mile to a small parking lot. You’ll have to walk the last several hundred yards, but when you hit the beach, you’ll see it was worth the effort.”

JuliScalzi JuliScalzi loading...

Two other New England beaches made the coveted list: DuBois Beach located on Connecticut's shoreline in Stonington and Rogue Bluffs State Park in Rogue Bluffs, Maine.

Capturing every happy summer moments. High-angle view of beautiful and young blonde haired woman drinking orange juice and keeping camera in hand while taking selfie on the beach. Thinkstock loading...

If you are planning the "ideal beach holiday" this hidden location will have you basking in the magnificent seaside isolation of it all. As they say, you can find an oasis away from everybody and find some piece of mind in the process. The excursion takes over 3 hours from our immediate area, but trust me, it's a perfect day trip to escape and enjoy some much-needed "quality time"

The Beach Fox loading...

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.boston.com/travel/travel/2022/06/21/mass-has-one-of-the-best-secret-beaches-in-the-u-s-according-to-southern-living/)