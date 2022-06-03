Massachusetts Has One of the Highest Birth Rate of Twins in the US, See Where We Ranked

Massachusetts is home to a lot of things, Plymouth Rock, Cape Cod, Fenway Park, The Berkshires and so much more, but did you know Massachusetts is home to another phenomenon?

TWINS.

Massachusetts actually has the third highest birth rate of twins in the United States. The only two states where people give birth to more sets of twins than Massachusetts are New Jersey and Connecticut. Illinois and Michigan come in fourth and fifth respectively,

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the Massachusetts birth rate is 38.3 per 1,000 births, which breaks down to about 3.8% of the population. In New Jersey, who came in at number to the rate is 40.1 per 1000 births or 4% and in Connecticut, the state with the highest birth rate of twins, the rate was 41.3 per 100 or about 4.1%.

Back in 2008, Massachusetts actually had the highest birth date of twins in the country with a Boston Globe article dubbing the commonwealth 'Massachusetts; Land of Twins'.

In 2013 Lincoln-Sudbury in Sudbury, Massachusetts had 37 sets of twins enrolled at one time. For a point of reference, this is a grade 9-12 school with an enrollment of about 1,500 students.

Last year NBC10 in Boston reported that Lunenburg High School in Worcester County graduated a class of 100 seniors of which 16 were twins. That's more than double the state and national average.

Several studies have noted a recent uptick in twins throughout the US and globally as well. The BBC reports that more twins are being born now than ever before, a phenomenon experts credit to the rise of IVF and more people starting families later in life.