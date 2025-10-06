It's that spooky time of year, Massachusetts. Halloween is just a little over three weeks away. While it may still feel like the end of Summer due to the warm temps, Fall is in full swing. If you're down to take a Fall road trip anywhere, just beware of what could be lurking in the hotel, bed & breakfast, or even Airbnb that you stay at. It seems that Massachusetts happens to be home to three of the most haunted hotels in the world.

The popular travel publication, 'Conde Nast Traveler', released a list of 55 Haunted Hotels Around the World You Can Stay At—If You Dare. With such a wealth of history, it is certainly no shock that Massachusetts had at least one spot on the list. But instead, we have three. Historic hotels often come with plenty of stories to tell as guests and staff have passed down tales of ghost stories throughout each structure's history. So, let's find out where it is in Massachusetts that has the some of the most haunted hotels in the world.

Concord's Colonial Inn - Concord

They even base events around the haunted rumors. Here's what 'Conde Nast Traveler' had to say about the spot making its world list of the most haunted hotels:

A historic, 56-room hotel in Concord, Massachusetts—a quaint town 20 miles from Boston (home to Walden Pond and a battle site from the Revolutionary War)—this inn was first built in 1716, and has been around so long that it’s only natural it’s acquired some spirits along the way. The most notorious haunting is room 24, where soldiers were operated on during the Revolutionary War’s battle of Lexington and Concord, but the common spaces are spooky, too. Apparitions of a man wearing a top hat, with a striking resemblance to Henry David Thoreau (a former guest), have been reported in the lobby, as well as that of a little girl in a bonnet at the front desk.

The Hawthorne Hotel - Salem

They even hosted their own Halloween Ball with a Stephen King character theme this past year. Hopefully, if you're someone staying there, it doesn't turn to be anything like 'The Shining'. 'Conde Nast Traveler' had this to say about the historic spot:

Located in the historically spooky Salem, Massachusetts, home of the Salem Witch Trials and hangings, the Hawthorne Hotel is said to be one of the town’s hot spots for spirits and ghosts. Pop culture has taken notice, with Ghost Hunters investigating the halls and Bewitched filming an episode on-site. Guests have reported ghosts tugging at their sheets in the night, moving furniture, and a ghost woman staring in the mirror of room 612. In 1990, the hotel even held a séance in the Grand Ballroom.

Lizzie Borden House - Fall River

That view of the house just gives off a creepy vibe. 'Conde Nast Traveler' was very keen on making sure it made their list of the world's most haunted hotels:

Even the macabre-adverse know the story of Lizzie Borden, a 32-year-old woman who was accused of brutally killing her father and stepmother with a hatchet in 1892. (She was later acquitted of the crimes, but she never managed to escape those lingering rumors.) The house where the crimes took place is now a famous haunted landmark in New England, and brave travelers can even book a room for the night—including the actual room where the murdered bodies were discovered.

There they are, Massachusetts. If you're looking to check out some haunted spots this Halloween season, there are three of the world's most haunted hotels right here in the Bay State. Should you happen to book a night or two there, enjoy your stay...if you survive. That spooky time is coming up in just a few weeks.