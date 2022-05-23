What’s The Penalty for Riding a Bike Without a Helmet in MA?

Massachusetts weather has been absolutely beautiful lately and the sounds, smells, and sights of summer are in the air. Here in the Berkshires, the weather has been downright gorgeous. I have been witnessing plenty of lawn mowing activity. I have been passing by a growing number of walkers when taking my walks and I have been listening to the birds converse with each other in the early morning hours. In addition, I have noticed the delicious scents coming from outside grills in my neighborhood, pure joy. All of the signs of summertime are here in the Berkshires and it is a wonderful treat for our senses.

Berkshire County is a Great Place for Doing Some Bike Riding

Another activity that comes along with the beautiful Berkshire weather is cycling. I have seen plenty of folks on their bikes soaking in the Berkshire County sun. The Berkshires certainly offers some great areas to ride a bike including the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. In addition, there are a decent amount of other trails in the Berkshires and all across New England to do some biking and you can discover those locations by checking out Bike New England.

There are Still Some Bicyclists in the Berkshires Riding without Helmets, is This Illegal in Massachusetts?

As I mentioned before I have seen plenty of folks enjoying the Berkshire weather while on their bikes but believe it or not, occasionally I still see some folks riding without a helmet. I'm not a bike-riding expert by any means and you may laugh, but I always thought that it was Massachusetts law to wear a helmet when riding a bike. Well, it is to a degree.

According to MassBike, if you are 16 years of age or younger, you must be wearing a helmet when riding in the State of Massachusetts. In addition, the helmet must be a proper fit. If you fail to do this, you (your parents/guardian in the case) could be subject to a $20 fine and you could be saying goodbye to your bicycle for up to 15 days. Other than that, you can legally ride at your own risk in Massachusetts without a helmet. You can learn more about this law and other Massachusetts bike laws by going here. You can also get statistics on bicyclist deaths related to not wearing a helmet by going here.

