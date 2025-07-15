In Massachusetts, we happen to have some great attractions across the state to explore. In fact, not only are they great destinations to enjoy the surrounding aesthetics, but several are considered to have their own huge place in history. However, one of those such attractions in the Bay State suffers from being too overcrowded due to its popularity. It continues to repeatedly be overwhelmed with tourism consistently. So, where is this Massachusetts spot that has so much overtourism?

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released their picks of several famous locations across the country that are often struggling with overtourism. This attraction in Massachusetts is shrouded in tradition, so it's nearly impossible for the spot not to be overcrowded, especially during a certain time of year.

What is Massachusetts Most Overcrowded Gem for Tourism?

Maybe this was an obvious suspect, but every Fall, tourists flock to this destination thanks to its historical popularity. You may have already guess that the most overcrowded gem for tourism in Massachusetts is the town of Salem.

Visitors from far and near can't help but want to take in the atmosphere around Salem during the Fall season. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about the historical spot filled with so much lore:

The residents of Salem no doubt breathe a sigh of relief when Halloween is over. Associated with all things spooky since the witch trials of 1692 and 1693, the city is flooded with tourists each year who come to celebrate the scary holiday. Since it can't cast a spell to make life more bearable for locals, the city has implemented stricter regulations on tour guides, including raising the licence fee and limiting the use of amplification devices to deal with some of the noise pollution they cause.

The history behind Salem makes the city a magnet during the Fall season. It's unfortunate that it can often seem overcrowded due to the popular Fall season. However, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of reason to check out this historic gem of a city and take in the surrounding vibes. Just beware of the times of the year when you know it'll be pretty crowded with all the tourists.

