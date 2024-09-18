When you stop and think about it, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, there are some strange names for places across the map of America. And some LONG names, too. The longest place name in America is located in the Commonwealth.

If you took some time to do some research regarding strange/long place names in our country, you'd find some doozies. One of the most famous "weird" place names is Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Great story behind that one at Babbel.com.

Some other choice "weird" examples include Dinosaur, Colorado; Whynot, North Carolina; Canadian, Texas; Three Way, Tennessee; Colon, Michigan; and Hooker, Oklahoma.

Some of the "longer" place names for towns in our country include Mooselookmeguntic, Maine, and Kwigiumpainukamiut, Alaska. In the Hawaiian Islands, there is a U.S. National Monument with the name of Papahānaumokuākea.

Believe it or not, the longest place name in the United States is for a beautiful spot right here in Massachusetts. It's also the third-longest place name in the entire world! That's no mean feat!

Where Exactly Is This Spot In Massachusetts That Has The Longest Name In The Country?

It's actually a lake located in Webster, Massachusetts. And it just so happens that the locals simply refer to it as "Lake Webster", even though that is not its real name. The reason they refer to it as Lake Webster is because its actual name is this:

Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg

BTW, you get extra points if you can pronounce it! If you take the time and count the letters, you'll find that there are 45 of them. 45 letters! That's crazy! It literally is the longest name for any geographic feature in America!

You're probably wondering where the name comes from and if it means anything. Luckily for you, the following video does a better job of explaining it than I ever could!:

So, there you have it! Interesting info right there, no? Just one more thing that we can claim for Massachusetts. Having the longest place name in these United States and the third-longest name in the world!

