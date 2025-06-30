Massachusetts has some truly great local restaurant and eateries of all varieties that come in all shapes and sizes. And for those local spots, many of them happen to serve some of the absolute best food throughout the state. However, some of these spots may not always be the flashiest of joints. Sometimes they can be a little under-the-radar. That doesn't stop them from being the best hole-in-the-wall spots to hit up for a great meal though. And now we know what spots are known for being the absolute best hole-in-the-wall restaurants throughout the Bay State.

The ever-so-popular food publication, 'Love Food', released its list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state. As it turns out, Massachusetts happens to be one of the states on the extensive list with multiple hole-in-the-wall restaurants to be named to this prestigious list. 'Love Food's team based its research on awards and accolades the restaurants had received, but also user reviews as well.

What Are the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants in Massachusetts?

On the eastern side of the state, you will need to travel to Worcester to find the best hole-in-the-wall joint in the Bay State. This spot has a menu that ranges from its amazing egg dishes to its spectacular burgers. The best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Massachusetts is a diner known as Miss Worcester.

As someone who loves breakfast food at any time of the day, this looks amazing! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why it's one of the two best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Massachusetts:

Legendary Massachusetts diner Miss Worcester has been going since 1948 and has an entire menu dedicated to French toast – a customer favorite. There’s also a menu of egg dishes, and another focused on burgers. In fact, the dishes significantly outnumber the seats, with around a dozen perches at the counter and five booths for groups. The fun, homey décor adds to the atmosphere.

As for the second spot that is also considered one of the two best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Massachusetts, you just might already predict that it has to be somewhere in Boston. Yep, you're right! It's a spot there called Theo's Cozy Corner.

As you can see, 'Love Food' isn't the only place that's taken notice of their accomplishments. Here's why they're one of the two best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Massachusetts:

Theo Cristo has been working at Theo's Cozy Corner since 1989 – although back then it was just the Cozy Corner, and Cristo washed dishes. He rose through the ranks until he got his name above the door, and now the Cozy Corner is a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Boston's North End. The menu has a ton of Italian and American classics, but the house special is the moqueca, a seafood stew from Cristo's native Brazil.

For whatever reason, it always seems like those hole-in-the-wall spots have the best food. Here are two that definitely need to be on the must-try list for great local dining experiences in the Bay State.

