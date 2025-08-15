Is it Illegal to Have a Home Funeral in Massachusetts?

Death is a part of life, and in Massachusetts, there is some flexibility when having a funeral. In addition, there are many things that need to be done before the funeral and burial occur.

When it comes time to plan the funeral, there are a number of items that need to be completed before you can proceed. Is the body going to be buried or cremated? Which church and cemetery plot has been selected for the funeral and burial? When and where do the calling hours take place? Has the death certificate been filed by the local town or city clerk? There are so many things that have to be done that some folks may not have a minute to grieve, as they are all tied up with getting the nuts and bolts completed. Others may prefer to stay busy with all of the scheduling and business items related to the loved one's death, funeral, and burial.

READ MORE: Is It Illegal in Massachusetts to Be Buried Without a Casket or Coffin?

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Have a Funeral at Home?

One option you may not know about is that in Massachusetts, whether it's in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, you can legally have a home funeral. In addition, you do not have to hire a funeral director by law if you choose to have the funeral at home. However, a funeral director is still needed for certain things, like out-of-state transportation.

Other Funeral-Related Items That Families Can Legally Handle in Massachusetts

If you really want to add more to your plate and have the funeral at home, it's stated that families can handle body care, file the death certificate, and arrange transport, as long as they comply with local health regulations. You can get more legal information about funerals, along with burial and cremation laws, by going here.

