Massachusetts Homes With These Trees are a Snake’s Paradise

Massachusetts is home to many plants and trees, but did you know that if you see more snakes around your property, it may have to do with the types of trees and/or plants that reside in your yard?

I recently read an article from AS that stated how snakes love olive trees. The olive groves are a snake's paradise due to the warmth that has been built up throughout the day and slowly released at night. In addition, the article mentioned that olive groves attract the type of critters that snakes love to eat, including mice, birds, etc. I'm glad I don't have any olive trees on my property.

Many Everyday Plants and Trees in Massachusetts Attract Snakes

Many other trees and plants attract snakes. You may have some of them on your property right now. If you don't want snakes on your property, you may want to refrain from planting Hostas, junipers, Cypress trees, and many others, which are included in the video below.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, if you have these types of plants or trees on your property, there's a good chance that you may see some snake activity.

There are Things Massachusetts Residents Can Do to Keep Snakes Away Without Eliminating Snake-Attractive Plants and Trees

If you have any of these trees or plants in your yard, AS also lists a few things you can do to keep snakes away, including the following:

Clear clutter: Remove piles of stones, wood, or debris where snakes might hide.

Keep it clean: Mow grass, prune dense foliage, and avoid overwatering—snakes like cool, damp spots.

Control rodent populations: Fewer mice and moles means fewer snake snacks—and less reason for snakes to stick around.

