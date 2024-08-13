Massachusetts Honored By Being Named 2024’s Best Place To Live!

I have to say, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, this is quite the honor! According to a recent study by our good friends at WalletHub, the Commonwealth has been named the best state to live in 2024!

That's right! As I stated, quite the honor! The personal finance pros at WalletHub just released their annual report on 2024's Best States to Live In and this year the top spot goes to Massachusetts.

The WalletHub team got their data by comparing all 50 states across more than 50 key factors of livability including income growth, hospital systems, housing costs and home-ownership rates, education rates, weekly work hours, and much, much more.

The final result is that Massachusetts performed highly in so many different metrics, that we came out on top. Sadly, one of my favorite states ended up dead last. New Orleans was one of my stomping grounds for years (and I loved it!) but Louisiana ranked at #50.

2024's Top 20 Best States to Live In, according to WalletHub's study:

Massachusetts Florida New Jersey Utah New Hampshire Idaho Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York Wyoming Virginia Iowa Minnesota Maine Montana Illinois North Dakota South Dakota Vermont Kansas

Pretty good showing for most of New England, with New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont showing up in the top 20, as well. For the record, Connecticut was #22 and Rhode Island at #28.

To see the complete list of 50 states and where they ranked (not to mention plenty of valuable insights), please visit WalletHub's website here for the full rundown. Trust me, it makes for a great read!

