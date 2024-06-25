It's always great to see anything from Massachusetts get recognized for some sort of accolades on a national level! A popular Massachusetts resort has recently earned praise for being among this Summer's most exciting hotel openings.

The popular travel publication 'Conde Nast Traveler' released its picks for This Summer's Most Exciting Hotel Openings, From California to Cape Cod. So, what spot in the Bay State, somewhere on Cape Cod, could've possibly earned such high praise? It's a spot that has just went through a $40 million renovation.

This amazing resort is located in the town of Yarmouth. The cluster of five resorts is known as Red Jacket Resorts.

You probably already get the idea why Conde Nast Traveler picked these for their list just based on those views alone, but here's what they had to say about it:

...after a stunning $40 million renovation, this resort collection is back and better than ever—the rooms are refreshed, the F&B menus have been updated, and the pool and beach areas have been remodeled with brand-new daybeds and chaise lounges. If plopping down on the sand and never leaving the resort is your vacation style, this is the place to do it. Are there other, more luxe or boutique offerings on the Cape? For sure. But if you’re traveling with kids, or in a large group, or simply looking to enjoy the Cape’s only F&B service directly to your seat in the sand, Red Jacket Resorts’ new renovation asserts its place as the Cape’s most foolproof option.

This incredible looking hotel looks like it would be an unreal spot to stay at. And definitely a getaway within our state that is worthy of being selected for such an accolade as one of this Summer's most exciting hotel openings. It's not too late to make those Summer vacation plans while you still can, Massachusetts! It could be time for another road trip!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps