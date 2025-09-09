In Massachusetts, when it comes time to get away from it all, you never have to go too far to do just that. For any sort of getaway in the Bay State, some hotels can seem like pure luxury. Some hotels here would make for a staycation that some people in other parts of the country might be envious of. In fact, Massachusetts has two of such spots that would be great for anyone to stay at, especially if you're looking for a nice Fall getaway.

If you ever need some time away, but not too far away, then perhaps either one of these spots could just be what you're looking for. The travel publication, 'The Zoe Report', listed the top spots that would "provide the serenity you've been looking for", as they say it.

Something described like that has to be pretty amazing to stay at! Here are those two Massachusetts spot that made the list...

Miraval Berkshires Resort - Lenox, MA

'The Zoe Report' had to say about this popular Berkshires spot:

If you’re looking for a place to catch some real R+R, Miraval Berkshires is just for you. The property, which is centrally located between New York City and Boston, offers health-centric dining options, an award-winning spa, and anything you can think of that falls under the umbrella of wellness, including rescued horses for equine therapy and beekeeping classes to connect with nature.

As for the other spot that's among the best staycations in the U.S. this Fall:

White Porch Inn - Provincetown, MA

The White Porch Inn is such a great stay, they even won an award for being the "Best of Cape Cod" as the above social post notes. Here's why they were picked as one of the top spots for a Fall staycation:

For a family-oriented getaway, head to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Kelly dubs it as one of his favorite escapes, and considers it to be one of the most charming towns in America. “It’s a great place to get your dose of Americana and cuteness, and White Porch Inn is within walking distance of everything.” During your visit, you can spend some time relaxing on the porch, take a boat tour of Cape Cod, or lounge around on one of the nearby beaches during the warmer months.

Just when you're thinking you want to get away from everything, it turns out that Massachusetts has a couple spots here you can go to enjoy some much needed luxurious relaxation this Fall.

