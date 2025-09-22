Massachusetts has a bit of a haunted reputation built from its long history. While we're a solid seven months from Halloween, when you're in Massachusetts, it seems there is no bad time of year to seek out any sort of creepy or terrifying spot. That is, of course, if you're into that kind of thing. It just so happens that Massachusetts has one of the most terrifying attractions, not just in the U.S., but in the world.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' recently released its list of The World's 35 Most Terrifying Attractions in the World. Honestly, you almost expect Massachusetts to have a spot on that list. And it does. In fact, of those 35, this particular terrifying attraction was ranked at #12 among the most terrifying attractions in the world.

What Massachusetts Attraction is Among the Most Terrifying in the World?

If you're down to find one of the great haunts of the world, you'll want to seek out this spot in, you guessed it, Salem. Especially with the spooky Fall months upon us. The spot is known simply as The Witch House.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why this is one of the absolute most terrifying attractions in the world:

Between early 1692 and mid-1693, more than 200 people in Massachusetts were accused of practising witchcraft and 19 of them were executed. This dark chapter of American history has gained notoriety around the world, inspiring countless books, plays, television shows and films – including The Crucible by Arthur Miller. This historic house in Salem, which opened as a museum in 1948, was once home to Judge Jonathan Corwin. Corwin, alongside friend and fellow judge John Hathorne, presided over examinations of the accused and was ultimately responsible for the deaths that occurred during this outbreak of public hysteria.

In case you need a refresher about some of the witch hysteria mentioned, here you go...

If you're looking to check out one of the most terrifying attractions in the world, you now know where to go especially during the creepy Fall season that has just crept up on us.