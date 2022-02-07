Massachusetts Ice Cream Fans! Some Are On Recall Due To Listeria

I'll tell ya, I'm not really a big fan of sweets, but as anybody who REALLY knows me can attest, the one sweet I could never live without would be...Ice Cream! I saw a bumper sticker once that I'll never forget. It read, "I make ice cream disappear. What's your superpower?"

That's why the news on the latest food recall is so upsetting. There's a certain brand of ice cream distributed locally here in Massachusetts that is announcing a voluntary recall on some of their flavors over listeria concerns.

I don't know about you, delicious flavored frozen dairy treat fans, but that news hit me pretty hard. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the makers of Batch Ice Cream, the Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc., is recalling specific flavors over concerns that they may be contaminated with listeria.

The Manchester, CT. company is issuing the recall voluntarily and there have been no illnesses reported as of yet. The specific flavors that are being recalled are Vanilla, Mocha Chip, and Ginger Ice Cream.

If you're a Batch Ice Cream fan, check your secret stash and double-check. The company is requesting that you dispose of any of the aforementioned brands immediately or bring them back to where you purchased them for a full refund.

According to the FDA, the ice cream that is potentially contaminated was distributed to Big Y stores in MA and CT, and also Massachusetts' Market Basket stores and Roach Brothers Markets.

As many of you know because we've covered similar recalls in the past, listeria can cause mild flu-like symptoms like diarrhea, stomach distress, fever, etc. The CDC reports that listeria primarily affects "pregnant women and their newborns, older adults, and people with immune systems weakened by cancer, cancer treatments, or other serious conditions."

Be alert and be careful. For more on the recall including detailed specifics regarding the products that are part of the recall, go to the FDA's website here.

