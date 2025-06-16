Massachusetts students are going to be on school vacation soon. Some of them have already started vacation, and this means there will be plenty of time spent doing fun activities, including swimming, biking, exploring playgrounds, and enjoying delicious ice cream.

Get our free mobile app

My daughter recently finished preschool, and she's ready to be outdoors 24/7 if she had her way. She also loves ice cream, particularly the three-flavor mix of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Your kids are probably ice cream fans too, but if you have cartons of Breyers in your freezer, you may want to check before you serve the kiddos the ice cream.

Colorful scoops ice cream background concept closeup udra loading...

Breyers is currently experiencing a recall. Per the FDA, the company recently issued a recall one one of its ice cream products as its packaging was mislabeled.

Product Description:

Rocky Road Ice Cream packaged in a Breyer Chocolate Truffle Tub that says "may contain tree nuts" with a Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream Lid that declares almonds as an ingredient. 1.5 qt

Reason for Recall:

Undeclared allergens and mislabeled product. Rocky Road Ice Cream was packaged with Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream labeled tub and a Rocky Road Ice Cream lid. The tub said "may contain tree nuts" the lid said it did contain almonds.

Code Information:

Lot: JUL1026GB3UPC 077567457288

The recall affects distribution centers and retail locations across the United States, so Massachusetts is not excluded from being affected by the recall. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the state and country, double-check and see if you have the product in question. You can always return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Complete recall information on the Breyers product can be found here.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll