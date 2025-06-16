Ice Cream Recall Impacting All of Massachusetts
Massachusetts students are going to be on school vacation soon. Some of them have already started vacation, and this means there will be plenty of time spent doing fun activities, including swimming, biking, exploring playgrounds, and enjoying delicious ice cream.
My daughter recently finished preschool, and she's ready to be outdoors 24/7 if she had her way. She also loves ice cream, particularly the three-flavor mix of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Your kids are probably ice cream fans too, but if you have cartons of Breyers in your freezer, you may want to check before you serve the kiddos the ice cream.
Breyers is currently experiencing a recall. Per the FDA, the company recently issued a recall one one of its ice cream products as its packaging was mislabeled.
Product Description:
Rocky Road Ice Cream packaged in a Breyer Chocolate Truffle Tub that says "may contain tree nuts" with a Breyers Rocky Road Ice Cream Lid that declares almonds as an ingredient. 1.5 qt
Reason for Recall:
Undeclared allergens and mislabeled product. Rocky Road Ice Cream was packaged with Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream labeled tub and a Rocky Road Ice Cream lid. The tub said "may contain tree nuts" the lid said it did contain almonds.
Code Information:
Lot: JUL1026GB3UPC 077567457288
The recall affects distribution centers and retail locations across the United States, so Massachusetts is not excluded from being affected by the recall. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout the state and country, double-check and see if you have the product in question. You can always return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Complete recall information on the Breyers product can be found here.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz