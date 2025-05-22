Summertime is about playing, swimming, hiking, camping, vacationing, and ice cream. In Massachusetts, there are many ice cream shops to explore. Your taste buds are in for a thrilling treat.

Serving ice cream scoops in a cone. etienne voss loading...

When I say there are many ice cream shops, I mean many, so much so that the Bay State offers the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail.

What is the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail?

The Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail is a brochure provided by visitma.com. The brochure features more than 100 destinations where you can experience your favorite flavors, discover new ones, and take in all things ice cream. In addition, there is a map that is organized by region, including Greater Boston, North of Boston, South of Boston, Cape Cod & the Islands, Central Massachusetts, and Western Massachusetts.

loading...

Plan Your Massachusetts Vacation Around Ice Cream

There are so many Massachusetts ice cream locations in this brochure that you could plan your entire vacation around different ice cream shops you want to visit in the Bay State. I could see my wife and I doing this. I don't know where I would start. There are endless places to explore, including shops in Boston, Northampton, Lee, and many more. Plus, the brochure lists America's Top 10 favorite ice cream flavors. Oh, you want to know what they are? Here's the list:

America's Top 10 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors Per the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail

(10) Peanut Butter/PB Cup

(9) Rocky Road

(8) Chocolate Chip

(7) Mint Chocolate Chip

(6) Cokkies and Cream

(5) Cookie Dough

(4) Butter Pecan

(3) Strawberry

(2) Chocolate

(1) Vanilla

The brochure also encourages you to visit the local dairy farms and the history of ice cream. You can view and download the brochure here. Happy tasting.

