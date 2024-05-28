More Than 10 Baby Names Banned in Massachusetts

There's an endless list of items that need to be checked off and complete before you bring your little one into the world. Of course, a perfect nine-month pregnancy may not always work out as planned and your bundle of joy may come early. Either way, sometimes it's just best to go with the flow.

Get our free mobile app

One task that can be enjoyable or dreadful is coming up with a name for your child. You may have a list of names but that perfect one just hasn't come to you yet. You may have a list of names you like and your significant other may have a completely different list. At that point, some compromises have to be made and you both have to agree on a name. Of course, you may have a situation where you have done all of this name planning and when you get the first glimpse of your newborn a completely different name comes out of your mouth that wasn't planned but is the perfect match for your child.

Did You Know There Are Baby Names Banned Around the World?

Yes, you read correctly. There are places all over the world that have banned certain names for one reason or another. Let's check those out right now.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Massachusetts Has Over 10 Baby Names That Are Off The Table as They Are on the Banned List

Did you know that Massachusetts has a law where only letters found on the standard English keyboard may be used in baby names? Had Elon Musk lived in Massachusetts he wouldn't have been able to legally name his third child X Æ A-12. This is according to Baby Name Quest. In addition, there are a few other names that are banned in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in between, these names are off the table in the Bay State.

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal

It's probably safe to say that you wouldn't be naming your child any of the names on either of these lists but at least you know which names are completely off the table. Thanks for reading and here's to a happy, healthy baby in your future.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker