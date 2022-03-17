Massachusetts in Line For $9.7 Billion For Roads, Bridges, Rail

It's a huge investment in the infrastructure of Massachusetts and its badly needed!

Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary, and CEO Jamey Tesler, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joined with municipal leaders in Worcester today for a major announcement regarding the filing of the Baker-Polito Administration’s infrastructure bill.

$9.7 Million will be invested in Commonwealth Roads, Bridges, Railways...

According to the Governor's Office, An Act Relative to Massachusetts’s Transportation Resources and Climate is a $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill that will advance and support significant investments in the Commonwealth’s transportation and environmental infrastructure, as well as provide critical and required state matching funds to compete for, unlock and leverage federal formula and discretionary investments as provided by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted in November 2021.

Governor Charlie Baker:

This infrastructure bill will support the investment of $9.7 billion in the Commonwealth’s roads, bridges, railways, transit agencies, and environmental infrastructure... Building upon the BIL, this legislation will make a meaningful difference in the acceleration of projects that are set to receive federal funding and we look forward to working with the members of the Legislature to pass this bill.

The legislation includes $6.2 billion to support core federal formula programs for highway, transit, and environmental projects.

This bill will facilitate the ongoing efforts of MassDOT and the MBTA to invest in and modernize the Commonwealth’s transportation system, and includes $3.5 billion in potential state matching resources to support the aggressive pursuit of new and existing federal discretionary and competitive grant programs available under the BIL.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.