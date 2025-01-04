Whether you know it or not, the U.S. has been innovative enough throughout its history to create some of the absolute best dishes! Of course, a state that is a huge part of our country's history is Massachusetts. With the history of the food industry evolving over time, it would only make sense that the Bay State would have at least one of the most delicious fast food dishes ever invented. But what about two? Because Massachusetts did just that.

The ever popular food publication 'Love Food' ranked the most delicious fast food inventions in the U.S. Some of these fast food dishes are so popular, they are served almost everywhere in the country, while some of them stay more local to certain regions across the U.S. That being said, which of these most delicious fast foods in the U.S. are from Massachusetts?

What Two of the Most Delicious Fast Foods Invented in the U.S. Are From Massachusetts?

The list contained approximately 76 different fast foods, and each with their state of origin. You might expect that at least one of the two foods Massachusetts has on this list would be relatively regional. Coming in with a ranking of #51 on the list was Massachusetts' very own Clam Roll.

It's only fitting that we would have some form of seafood show up on the list. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this delicious dish that was invented in Massachusetts:

The lobster roll’s lesser known (but equally tasty) sibling, the clam roll is a New England staple. In its most basic form, the dish features crispy battered clams inside a fluffy roll; however, depending on where you go, more elaborate styles are also popular. The home of the first fried clam, much-loved restaurant Woodman’s of Essex has been dishing the rolls up since 1916 – so it's the perfect place to try one. The only question is, will you get French fries, coleslaw or crisps on the side?

While anything seafood related may very well be expected from a coastal state in New England, what is the other fast food dish invented in Massachusetts among those that are the most delicious throughout the country? Perhaps this one is more unexpected, but at #26 on the list, is the Roast Beef Sandwich.

'Love Food' has some insight as to where you might want to go for this Massachusetts favorite:

Getting a roast beef sandwich right is something Bostonians take VERY seriously. The roll must be soft and slightly toasted, and the beef rare and sliced very thinly. There are only three acceptable additions: white American cheese, mayo and James River Barbecue Sauce. Regional fast food chain Kelly's Roast Beef claims to have invented the local delicacy in 1951 at its original Revere Beach location, and you can now try it in joints all over Boston’s North Shore. Top beef spots include Cutty's in Brookline and Nick's Roast Beef in Beverly.

There it is, Massachusetts. Not every state is so lucky to have not one, but two of the most delicious fast food dishes ever invented. We should be so lucky to have a few spots to check out where we can grab some clam roll or a roast beef sandwich. We have some good eats here in the Bay State!

