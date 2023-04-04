Massachusetts is a Top State for Haunted Homes in the U.S.

There is never a bad time to go exploring some of the best 'haunts' throughout Massachusetts. With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.

When it comes to the supernatural, nothing is exactly cut and dry. It's not easy to determine hard facts when it comes to destinations that are 'said' to be haunted. However, according to Home Advisor, there is a relatively high probability that the house your buying in Massachusetts could be haunted.

As it turns out, when buying a house, the Bay State has the 5th highest probability of a 'haunted home' being purchased. This is based on its number of homes for sale and its number of "creepy homes". How the latter of that is determined, we're not sure. But, this is what Home Advisor had to say about Massachusetts ranking on this list:

The landing place of the Mayflower and the Pilgrims also made it into our top five most haunted states in the U.S. Massachusetts is home to a variety of haunted hotels and mansions that are open to the public. One such historic hotel is The Wayside Inn in Sudbury, which also happens to be the oldest operating inn in the country. While it has been restored to its original glory thanks to a few renovation projects over the years, they haven’t been able to get rid of the ghost of Jerusha Howe, who New England locals claim still plays “ghostly tunes through the middle of the night.

The Wayside Inn does give off a little bit of a creepy old-timey vibe. You could also mention the Fairbanks House in Dedham or the Historic Lizzie Borden House in Fall River.

Those homes would be prime examples of the 'haunted homes' that Massachusetts has. The 'haunted probability' for Massachusetts' homes is at 23.5 percent. New Jersey finished at the top of that list with a haunted probability of 30.2 percent. Ohio, New York, and New Hampshire also finished with a higher probability on the list ahead of Massachusetts.

So, if you're in the market for a new home in the Bay State, just make sure to do some research on the history of the property first!

