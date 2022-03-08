WOW! Most Of Massachusetts Is Cheating On Wordle

Are you familiar with Wordle? You know, the internet word game that suddenly went viral, and now millions of people play it every day? Do you know the game I'm talking about? I'm pretty sure you're familiar with it.

The object of Wordle is to guess the random 5-letter word. Players get six chances to guess and there's a brand new word every day. Simply type in a word as a guess, and Wordle will tell you which letters are or are not in the word. You want to get the word correct in the fewest guesses possible. It can get pretty addicting.

Here's something that I found pretty interesting. It turns out, according to Google search data, a whole lot of people are cheating when it comes to Wordle. And it looks like states in New England have some of the biggest cheaters. And yes, that includes Massachusetts.

According to a study conducted by word unscrambler website WordFinderX, Google search data shows that more and more people are cheating at Wordle judging by the increase in searches for answers.

The study gets even more interesting. Looking at the results, we can safely assume there are Wordle cheaters in every state, but here's where it gets good: Every state in New England ranks pretty high on the list when it comes to cheating at Wordle.

New Hampshire comes in at #1 with the most people Google searching for Wordle answers. Then we have a tie for #2 with Vermont and Rhode Island. Washington, D.C. shows up at #4(the only one in the top 5 that is not located in New England). The Bay State places at #5(c'mon Massachusetts, we can do better than that!) And finally, Maine comes in at #6.

By the way, this isn't about people searching for the answer because they couldn't guess the word. If you don't get the word after six guesses, Wordle will tell you what the word is.

For more on the study and to check out more data, visit WordFinderX's website here.

