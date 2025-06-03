In Massachusetts, you don't really ever have to look too far for the best spot to stay at when there comes a time to get away. Some of those spots can seem like absolute luxury. That being said, there are some hotels that would make for a staycation that some people in other parts of the country might be envious of. As it turns out, Massachusetts has two of these spots that would be great for anyone to stay at!

If you ever want to get away, but make it so that it's not exactly too far away, then perhaps either one of these spots could just be what you're looking for. The travel publication, 'The Zoe Report', listed the top spots that would 'provide the serenity you've been looking for', as they say it anyway.

Something described like that has to be pretty amazing to stay at! Here are those two Massachusetts spot that made the list...

White Porch Inn - Provincetown, MA

The White Porch Inn is such a great stay, they even won an award for being the "Best of Cape Cod" as the above social post notes. Here's why they were picked as one of the top spots for a Summer staycation:

For a family-oriented getaway, head to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Kelly dubs it as one of his favorite escapes, and considers it to be one of the most charming towns in America. “It’s a great place to get your dose of Americana and cuteness, and White Porch Inn is within walking distance of everything.” During your visit, you can spend some time relaxing on the porch, take a boat tour of Cape Cod, or lounge around on one of the nearby beaches during the warmer months.

And then of course, the other spot chosen on the nationwide list for hotels providing you with serenity is in the Berkshires...

Miraval Berkshires Resort - Lenox, MA

'The Zoe Report' had to say about the spot:

If you’re looking for a place to catch some real R+R, Miraval Berkshires is just for you. The property, which is centrally located between New York City and Boston, offers health-centric dining options, an award-winning spa, and anything you can think of that falls under the umbrella of wellness, including rescued horses for equine therapy and beekeeping classes to connect with nature.

Just when you're thinking you want to get away from everything, it turns out that Massachusetts has a couple spots here you can go to enjoy some luxurious relaxation this Summer. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps