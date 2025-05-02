Massachusetts Is Home To 2 Of 2025’s Best Cities For Jobs
For those of you reading these words right now who reside in Western Massachusetts, listen to this: If you are still looking for that dream job, and you don't mind doing a little traveling, your chances of finding that job are greatly improved.
WalletHub recently released one of its handy-dandy informative reports on the Best Places to Find a Job in 2025 and, you'll never believe this, TWO Massachusetts cities landed in the upper half of the rankings. ONE of them in the top 20!
To determine the strongest local job markets throughout the country, WalletHub did its usual thorough job. They compared more than 180 cities across numerous key metrics such as job opportunities, average starting salary, affordable housing, and job growth.
Some interesting tidbits from WalletHub's study. For instance, San Jose, California, has the highest monthly average starting salary. That is 3.2 times higher than in Gulfport, Mississippi, the city with the lowest.
Also, Pearl City, Hawaii, has the lowest share of workers living in poverty which is 12.2 times lower than Huntington, Virginia, which has the highest. Here are the top 10 Best Places for Jobs in 2025, according to WalletHub:
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Columbia, Maryland
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Portland, Maine
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Chandler, Arizona
- Washington, D.C.
- Tempe, Arizona
- Orlando, Florida
Boy, no wonder a lot of folks are moving to Arizona! Three cities just in the top 10, including #1! How about some cheers for the few New England spots in the top 10? Nice job to South Burlington and Portland, back-to-back!
Let's take a quick look at the flip-side with the 5 WORST Places for Jobs in 2025:
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Detroit, Michigan
- San Bernardino, California
- Augusta, Georgia
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
And now for our Commonwealth cities that made it into the rankings. Worcester didn't do too bad coming in at #90. As I said earlier, that's in the upper half of the rankings. And, coming in at #16, the mighty city of Boston!
Way to go, Massachusetts! Nice way to represent, LOL! Check out the full rankings by visiting WalletHub's website here. And thanks as always to WalletHub for doing all the hard work!
