Massachusetts is Home to 2 of New England’s Hidden Culinary Gems

We all know there is a plethora of great restaurants and eateries throughout the entire state of Massachusetts! And what's even better is when some of those spots in the Bay State are recognized for being the best in all of the New England region. Perhaps two of the restaurants in our state that you need to put on your must-try list are what are being called by a very prestigious publication as 'hidden culinary gems' in Massachusetts.

The popular national publication 'Forbes' published a story titled, Where to Find New England's Hidden Culinary Gems. The only really shocking part about this is the fact that Massachusetts ONLY had two spots that made the list. That being said, it seems that two restaurants in each state in the New England region were chosen for the specific piece.

As it is, it seems that throughout the New England region, we still have two culinary gems that are completely under the radar. So, what and where are these two hidden culinary gems of New England that are within the Bay State?

Alpamayo Restaurant - Lee

The southern region of the Berkshires is where you will find this unique Peruvian cuisine. Respected food and travel journalist Mark Hurwitz of the 'Boston Globe' and 'New England Cable News' provided his review for the Forbes piece:

It is tough enough to find Peruvian food in New England, but finding such fare in a quaint small town in the middle of the mountains seems almost like it can’t be real. The menu is a meat lover’s dream, with rotisserie chicken, Peruvian fried rice with beef and seafood paella just a few options offered.

For the second hidden culinary gem in Massachusetts, we travel to the eastern side of the state and to the south of Boston in the city of Randolph.

Hoey's Pizza - Randolph

Hurwitz also explains why this pizza joint deserves to be named another hidden culinary gem throughout New England:

There is hidden and then there is really hidden. This bar pizza spot south of Boston is in a most unlikely location — within an AMVETS post on a little side street just north of the town center. For those who love bar pizza, this little pizza counter does it better than nearly anyone.

There are your hidden culinary gems in Massachusetts. Of course, there are probably several others throughout the Bay State, but it's not everyday that 'Forbes' picks yours to be part of an exclusive list to tie-in with the rest of New England.

