There is no question that Massachusetts has an absurd amount of great varieties of restaurants and eateries. One of those varieties happens to be one of the most universal types of foods to go with any meal. That, of course, is sandwiches. Whether you know it or not, the Bay State has one of the top regional sandwich chains throughout the U.S.

Recently, the popular food and lifestyle publication 'Cheapism' released their picks for the 10 Best Regional Sandwich Chains the Rest of the Country Needs. Sure enough, Massachusetts landed a particular sandwich chain that makes a sandwich that the Bay State has also been credited with inventing.

What Sandwich Chain in Massachusetts is One of the Best in the U.S.?

The sandwich that the Bay State is credited with creating is the roast beef sandwich. So, what regional sandwich chain specializes in those. None other than Kelly's Roast Beef.

If you've ever had Kelly's Roast Beef, you get why this regional spot would make the list. Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about why this regional chain is one of the best in the U.S.:

Roast beef sandwiches are the sandwich of choice on Boston’s North Shore. Kelly’s, which got its start in 1951, is one of the local spots that’s turned into a small franchise, and it gives someplace like Arby’s a run for its money. The beef is shaved very thinly, and still has plenty of pink to it, and will come on a sesame seed bun. Order it “3-way” to get it with mayo, white American cheese, and the chain’s special barbecue sauce.

The regional sandwich chain is also in New Hampshire, and down in Florida, but originated here in Massachusetts. And they serve more than just roast beef sandwiches...

There's even more than that, but you get the idea. And it's all thanks to the signature roast beef sandwich that originated here in the Bay State. There are seven locations in Massachusetts to choose from, so be sure to hit them up and see why they are our regional spot that should be everywhere else in the U.S.

