With such a variety of great restaurants and eateries throughout the state of Massachusetts, you would think we would have to have some of the best breakfast spots in the New England region. But what about having one of the best breakfast AND brunch spots throughout the U.S.? In fact, it's ranked in the top five best breakfast and brunch spots in the country. So, where is this joint?

The popular food publication 'LoveFood' recently released its list of The Best Brunch and Breakfast Joints in Every U.S. State Ranked. It seems almost expected that Massachusetts would have one amongst the top 15, maybe top ten, but what about top five?

What Massachusetts Brunch and Breakfast Joint is Ranked in the Top 5 in the U.S.?

Based on reviews, awards, and accolades, 'LoveFood' was able to find this particular spot in the Bay State. In fact, you would have to head to a coastal spot on Cape Cod to travel to this hidden gem. In the town of Falmouth, there is a spot know as Maison Villatte that now holds the title of the best brunch and breakfast joint in Massachusetts.

This spot on Cape Cod tends to get some great reviews via social media. Here's what 'LoveFood' had to say about why it is ranked #5 on the list of best brunch and breakfast joints in the U.S.:

Cape Cod has several exceptional French bakeries, but the 30-minute wait at Maison Villatte is still worth enduring. Once you get to order, there's an overwhelming choice of stunning French pastries, breads and other bakes, as well as French-style sandwiches, mini quiches, cakes and tarts. No order is complete without a croissant, and customers can't stop raving about them. There's another location in Woods Hole, too.

You can never go wrong with any sort of excellent brunch and breakfast spot anywhere. It's nice knowing we have one of the top spots in the U.S. right here in the Bay State. And if you happen to be out on Cape Cod, you know an elite spot to hit up!

