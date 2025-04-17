Massachusetts has some of the most unique attractions throughout the entire country. Historically, there might not be another state that can compare given the nature of how important some of the events that took place occurred in the Bay State. But what about the historical entertainment factor. For instance, a drive-in movie theater, which is something that is becoming less available to the public given the advancement of movie theater structures through time. But did you know that Massachusetts has one of the best drive-in movie theaters in America?

Recently, the popular travel publication, 'Love Exploring', made its picks for America's best drive-in movie theaters. While they aren't as popular as they used to be, drive-in theaters still draw quite the crowd thanks to a sense of nostalgia for some. There is one that happens to be located at a popular tourist destination in Massachusetts.

Where is Massachusetts Drive-In Movie Theater That's Among the Best in America?

If you happen to make your way on to Cape Cod, and you're wanting to feel a sense of nostalgia, maybe you will want to head to Wellfleet. That is where you will find the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater, which is the 8th best drive-in movie theater in America.

Here is why 'Love Exploring' said the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater is among the top ten best drive-in movie theaters in America:

Cape Cod's Wellfleet Drive-In Theater has been delighting moviegoers since 1957 with its vintage charm. It’s the only drive-in on the Cape and still draws crowds every summer with double features projected onto a towering screen. The season runs from mid-May to mid-September, with nightly showings during summer months. Arriving early allows you to claim your spot and soak up the nostalgic atmosphere. While waiting, kids can enjoy the retro mini-golf course, a feature since 1961, located next door.

While some cinephiles like myself often prefer the IMAX screens at the cineplex, if you can find a solid drive-in movie theater to hit up, you can pull in and enjoy the film! Besides, Massachusetts just happens to have one of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. You definitely can't go wrong there!

