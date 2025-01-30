Massachusetts is no stranger to having some of the best food in the country. Sure, you probably immediately might think seafood right away, thanks to our geographical spot along the east coast. But what about a great pizza spot? Some of the best pizza spots are those underrated hole-in-the-wall spots. And as it turns out, one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza spots in right here in the Bay State.

Recently, the popular publication 'Cheapism' posted their picks for America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints. Sure enough, one of those spots happened to be here in Massachusetts. Was there ever really any doubt?

What Massachusetts Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints is Among the Best in America?

For this particular spot, we will head out east into one of the popular suburbs of Boston, which is the city of Somerville. There, they have one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in America, which is Leone's Sub and Pizza.

Even popular pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy seems to enjoy it quite a bit.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about Leone's Sub and Pizza being among the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in America:

Opened in 1954, Leone's still retains an old-fashioned feel with a vintage neon sign and quilted stainless steel counter. The menu is now displayed on TVs, but that's about all that's changed at this takeout-only spot. The rectangular half- and full-tray pizzas are the way to go and will feed plenty of people with their pillowy crust. Try the eggplant topping, which is fried before being sliced and put on the pizza.

Why is it that it seems that some of the best pizza is always at those hole-in-the-wall spots? If you're looking for some of the best pizza anywhere, perhaps you'll find it at 292 Broadway in Somerville, MA.

