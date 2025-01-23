If someone were to ask you what the strangest sandwich is in your home state, regardless of whether it's Massachusetts or not, what would you say that it is? Like, if there was one sandwich that is so unique that you might not think any place would serve it, but yet, your state does, what would it be? Massachusetts invented this obscure sandwich that is being served in the U.S. and it's pretty distinctly different from most sandwiches that exist anywhere.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently posted Obscure U.S. Sandwiches Most People Haven't Heard Of. While we can be pretty unique here on our own in Massachusetts, this particular sandwich seems as if it's almost too weird, even for us.

In fact, the main part of the sandwich isn't something you would expect to be on any sandwich

What is This Obscure Sandwich From Massachusetts Being Served in the U.S.?

This unique sandwich is a Chow Mein Sandwich. And it's exactly what it sounds like. Some form of bread and/or bun that surrounds chow mein noodles...What? I didn't even realize such a thing existed anywhere. But honestly, it sounds like it might be pretty amazing!

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the obscure sandwich invented in Massachusetts that is also served in other spots in the U.S., aka, the Chow Mein Sandwich:

The pork in the chow mein may be swapped out for chicken, beef or shrimp, and some spots will even add a burger patty in for good measure. And if you’re worried about the sandwich being a bit too wet, most restaurants will offer the option of having it ‘strained’ – without vegetables – or ‘unstrained’, in its full, vegetable-packed, messy glory. Historic Chinese restaurant Mee Sum Restaurant in Fall River, which opened in 1950, is considered the top spot to try this satisfying fusion sandwich. Locals also recommend Faneek’s, a hot dog spot that serves an excellent version.

Is it just me, or does it sound and look kind of amazing?

It's seems to be a popular sandwich served mainly in southeastern Massachusetts. If that's the case, I am definitely down for a road trip there. Especially if it leads to Mee Sum Restaurant in Fall River, where it's extremely popular!

As someone who has lived in Massachusetts for a little over two and a half years now, I had no idea a Chow Mein Sandwich was such a thing. However, I find myself instantly craving one. If you are too, maybe you will find yourself seeking out the most obscure sandwich being served in Massachusetts as well.

