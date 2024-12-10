Massachusetts Is Home To The Absolute Best Hospitals In The US

Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?

Recently, U.S. News & World Report published a ranking of the best hospitals in the country and great news! The Bay State happens to be home to two of America's best hospitals!

According to U.S. News, out of the Top 20 highest-rated hospitals in the U.S., two of them are right here in Massachusetts. U.S. News ranked American hospitals:

...in 15 adult specialties as well as recognized hospitals by state, metro and regional areas for their work in 20 more widely performed procedures and conditions.

The U.S. News website goes on to say that out of the approximately 5,000 hospitals analyzed and 30,000 physicians surveyed, only 160 hospitals throughout the country ranked in at least one of the specialties.

Both Massachusetts hospitals to make this year's Top 20 "honor roll" are located in Boston, which may not be a surprise to many. Here are the 20 hospitals ranked as the best in the nation in alphabetical order:

Brigham & Women's Hospital - Boston, MA Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH Duke University Hospital - Durham, NC Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian - Philadelphia, PA Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston, TX Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, MD Massachusetts General Hospital - Boston, MA Mayo Clinic-Arizona - Phoenix, AZ Mayo Clinic-Rochester - Rochester, MN Mount Sinai - New York, NY Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian - New York, NY North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health - Manhasset, NY Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Chicago, IL NYU Langone Hospital - New York, NY Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, IL Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital - Stanford, CA UCLA Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals - La Jolla, CA UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center - San Francisco, CA

How about a big hand for all the hospitals and medical centers that made the national "honor roll"? But especially for the two medical facilities from right here in the Commonwealth. Great job, everybody!

Visit U.S. News & World Report's website for more on the rankings by visiting here.

