Massachusetts definitely has plenty of small towns throughout the state with all sorts of charm. There's a certain warm welcome feel to a variety of some of the coziest towns that are always a great stop along a road trip. Some of that has to do with just how friendly those small towns can be. But did you know that Massachusetts is actually home to the friendliest small town in the U.S.?

The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' recently released its pick for the absolute friendliest small town in the country. This particular spot is not just known for being a friendly small town in Massachusetts, or in New England, but the entire U.S. So, where is it?

What Massachusetts Small Town is the Friendliest Small Town in the U.S.?

As it turns out, this very small town was also chosen by 'Readers' Digest' as having one of the most beautiful main streets in America. In this particular Massachusetts small town, that "main street" is called Commerical Street. And in case you haven't guessed it after that clue, the most friendliest small town in the U.S. is Provincetown, MA.

Massachusetts has some very friendly small towns throughout the state, but here's why 'World Atlas' chose to name Provincetown the most friendliest small town in the U.S.:

Since its first days as an art colony, Provincetown has welcomed people looking to explore their creativity and authentic selves, forever establishing it as a sanctuary for misfits and nonconformists. Today, this legacy of acceptance extends to all who pass through. Whether visiting for a family beach vacation or booking a getaway around one of Provincetown’s festivals, your time here will be met with unparalleled warmth, kindness, and hospitality.

Not only is it the friendliest state in the U.S., but from an aesthetics standpoint, it definitely doesn't disappoint. Perhaps Provincetown's just one more must-visits to do during the upcoming warmer months in Massachusetts!

