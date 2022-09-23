Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Luckiest States in the U.S.

It only makes sense that one of the teams from Massachusetts has a shamrock within its logo. That team, of course, is the NBA's Boston Celtics. But it just so happens that Massachusetts is, in fact, one of the luckiest states throughout the entire country. So, it's perfectly fitting. But just where do we rank in terms of the rest of the country? Very near the top! We might even just be the luckiest!

Spoiler alert! We're not. But we were among the very luckiest states throughout the U.S. But how can that possibly be measured? Our friends at Zippia decided to see just how lucky each state is. They determined the rankings using factors such as winning the lottery, unemployment rate, median income, average life expectancy, weather fatalities, and auto accidents per 100k residents.

So where does Massachusetts rank as one of the luckiest states in the U.S.?

As it turns out, the Bay State made the top five! Massachusetts is the 4th luckiest state in the country. We're tied for the lowest amount of weather fatalities and auto related deaths per 100k. Our life expectancy is the age of 81. Our median income is also $85,843.

Only three states were considered to be luckier than Massachusetts. Those were New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Minnesota, which is the 'luckiest state' in the U.S.

Of course, if you happen to be a Boston/New England sports fan, then you're pretty lucky given the fact that your teams have a total of 40 championships. That is second most to New York City, which gets to double up on teams in pretty much every league. They have a total of 62 championships. But the fact that Boston/New England fans have been able to experience so many championships could also be considered lucky (aside from the Curse of the Bambino, that is).

Regardless of whatever you're doing this week and/or weekend, Massachusetts, good luck! But you probably won't even need it.

