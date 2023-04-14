Massachusetts Is One Of The Best States For People Who LOVE This!
Here's a post I meant to do a couple of weeks ago, but, you know, life happens. Things happen, new projects get started, eventually get finished(fingers crossed!), and the next thing you know, weeks have gone by.
Friday, April 7th, is National Beer Day, and, as I mentioned, I meant to do this article before April 7th, so you'd be ready for National Beer Day. I just found this out and I thought I would share it with you. Maybe you're already aware of it.
It turns out that Massachusetts residents love their beer. I mean, LOVE THEIR BEER! Recently the experts dedicated to helping bettors find the most rewarding betting experience, BetMassachusetts.com, conducted a nice little study.
They went ahead and ranked the best states for beer in the country based on several factors including affordability, quality, and quantity. And guess what, my friends? Massachusetts performed quite admirably ranking in the top 15!
Out of all the 50 states, Massachusetts ranked #13 for our love of beer! 13 out of 50? That's pretty good! And this is even more impressive. Our high ranking came about not so much because of affordability, or even quantity.
It was the quality of the suds in Massachusetts that garnered a high ranking. The Commonwealth is home to over 200 breweries. And whether it's a national distributor like Sam Adams or a smaller company like Cape Cod Beer, Massachusetts' brewers are cranking out some delicious beer.
So here they are. The Top 15 States For Beer Lovers (according to BetMassachusetts.com):
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Missouri
- New York/Indiana(tied for 6th place)
- North Carolina/Rhode Island(tied for 8th)
- Minnesota
- Vermont/Virginia(tied for 11th)
- Massachusetts
- California
- New Hampshire
Nice job, Massachusetts! Also, how impressive is it that four New England states made the top 15? It's definitely a cool survey--well worth checking out for yourself at BetMassachusetts' website here.