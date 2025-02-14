Massachusetts Is The #1 Best State For College Students

This is a pretty amazing fact that I'm about to share, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Believe it or not, just under 4 Million high school students are expected to graduate in 2025.

That high number makes it the largest graduating class in history in the United States. That's awesome! To help celebrate that fact, I thought this was something worthwhile to share with you.

Recently, non-profit organization SmileHub released a report regarding the best states in the country for college students. New England had a strong showing with 3 states landing in the top 10 alone!

Not only that, but one of those states was at the top spot. Can you guess which New England destination was Number One? Let's start by getting some insight into how SmileHub arrived at the final results.

The SmileHub team compared the 50 states against 28 key metrics such as the quality of universities, most and least students per capita, number of nightlife options per capita, most earning potential for college grads, etc.

Before we honor the best states for college students, let's spotlight the states that could have done a lot better, according to SmileHub.

The 10 Worst States For College Students In 2025:

West Virginia Montana Alaska Arkansas South Carolina Mississippi Tennessee Hawaii Alabama Kansas

And now, for the flip-side of the coin.

The 10 Best States For College Students In 2025:

Massachusetts New York Illinois Rhode Island California Connecticut Texas Utah North Dakota Wisconsin

Willya look at that? Three New England states landing in the top 10! And of course, first place for the Commonwealth! Excellent job, everyone. BTW, the three other New England states all landed in the middle of the pack.

Vermont was the next highest after Connecticut, landing at #26. Then, New Hampshire made the list at #34. Finally, Maine shows up at #37. For the full rankings, please visit SmileHub's website here.

