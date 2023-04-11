Massachusetts Is The #1 State In the Country For This And It’s Awesome!
Whenever I hear a little GOOD news, I like to spread the joy among my Berkshire County family and friends. And let me tell you, this is truly some excellent news I think you'll be happy to hear!
According to WalletHub, the personal finance website, the Commonwealth performs very well in its latest study. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts tops the list at #1! Are you ready to hear what for? I thought so!
WalletHub always puts together great studies and state-by-state rankings, and this one is no exception. It's been 2023 for a few months now and WalletHub has published its list of 2023's Best and Worst States to Raise a Family and as I already mentioned Massachusetts is #1!
To come up with the results for the best states to raise a family, WalletHub compared all 50 states across several family-friendly indicators such as infant mortality rate, separation rate, divorce rate, percentage of families with young children, violent crime, housing affordability, etc.
Now interestingly enough, Massachusetts did not rank #1 in any of the individual key metrics but ranked high enough or performed well enough in the majority of them to grab #1 overall.
As a matter of fact, the highest Massachusetts ranked in any of the key categories was #2 in the category for "Percentage of Residents Aged 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19".
Out of the 5 major metrics, Massachusetts ranks in the top 10 in 4 of them: "Family Fun", "Health & Safety", "Education & Child Care", and "Affordability". And even in the final major metric, "Socio-economics", Massachusetts still did fairly well with a placing at #22.
Here are the official Best States to Raise a Family in 2023 according to WalletHub:
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- New York
- North Dakota
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Connecticut
And with Rhode Island at #11 and Maine at #16, I'd say New England is a pretty good region to raise a family, wouldn't you? And in case you were wondering, the worst state to raise a family is the state of Mississippi.
Believe me, there is a lot more to check out in this study. Take a look for yourself by visiting WalletHub's website here.