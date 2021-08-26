Massachusetts Is The Most Educated State Says New Study

Yes, believe it or not, according to a new study conducted by HireAHelper, Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in the United States.

Using a composite scoring system based on the average number of years of education residents completed in all 50 states, HireAHelper came up with some interesting facts and figures.

For one thing, Massachusetts residents averaged 14.1 years of education. The national average is 13.4 years. The study also found that overall, 24.7% of Massachusetts residents have a bachelor's degree. Residents with a graduate or professional degree? Slightly over 20%.

As far as individual cities ranked as the most educated, Cambridge came in at #1 for small and midsize cities. For large or big cities, the highest Massachusetts city for most educated was Boston which came in at #12. Seattle was #1 for large cities.

More interesting information presented by the researchers was that Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and other northern states, have a significantly higher level of education. Also of interest? Not one single state south of Virginia appeared in the Top 20, according to the study.

Massachusetts deserves a huge pat on the back for coming in at #1 for the most educated state. By the way, following the Bay State on the list were Colorado, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

All in all, HireAHelper put together a very interesting study. Get more on the story by visiting their website here.

