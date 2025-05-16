There is a plethora of amazing spots to come and stay at throughout Massachusetts. And especially since we're hitting the warmer months of the year right in stride, there's never really a bad spot in the Bay State for a getaway. But what's the top spot in Massachusetts for the best off the beaten path getaway? It seems that the choice for Massachusetts is also the best throughout all of New England.

The popular travel publication 'Trip Savvy' picked 'The Best New England Hotels for an Off the Beaten Path Getaway'. It's kind of an oddly specific title, but it's here in Massachusetts so we can't complain. Maybe some would also say a "perfect romantic getaway (they didn't say that, we did). While there were several hotels chosen for different sub-categories such as best for families, best for entertainment, best luxury, etc. And the top overall pick for 'quintessential New England vibes', as they put it, went to the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

Here's what 'Trip Savvy' said about the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, MA, and why it's their pick for the 'Best New England Hotel for an Off the Beaten Path Getaway':

Located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, The Red Lion Inn ticks all the boxes for a classic New England getaway: It’s historic, picturesque, and an easy drive from the Berkshires’ best attractions, including Tanglewood, Jacob’s Pillow, Mass MoCA, and the Norman Rockwell Museum. The Appalachian Trail passes right through town, so active travelers can get in a day hike. Stay in the main inn and choose a suite for extra space, or select a more private accommodation in one of the inn's adjacent guest houses. The Red Lion Inn received “The Best of Award of Excellence'' from Wine Spectator for its bottle collection. For a fancy dinner, enjoy New England fare in the main dining room such as seafood pastas or classic prime rib with a horseradish cream sauce. Or check out the Widow Bingham tavern onsite for sandwiches and soups.

Everyone needs a spot to getaway to no matter what time of year it is. Especially during the warmer months of the year! Who knew we had the top spot for such a getaway right in our own backyard? I mean, we kind of knew, but still. Take advantage of it while you can, Massachusetts!

