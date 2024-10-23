Massachusetts has tons of fantastic restaurants and eateries regardless of what type of dishes they are serving up on their menu. The latest local spot that's exclusive to Massachusetts has recently earned national recognition among the Italian restaurants throughout the country. It seems that Massachusetts happens to be where you'll find one of the best traditional Italian restaurants throughout the U.S.

The popular lifestyle publication, '24/7 Tempo' revealed its list of The Best Traditional Italian Restaurants in the U.S. in no particular order. Sure enough, one of those amazing Italian joints is here in Massachusetts.

From east to west, throughout the Bay State, we all know there is a wide variety of fantastic Italian spots to hit up for a great meal. But which one showed on this prestigious top list out of all the traditional Italian restaurants in the country? For that answer, you would have to head to Rino's Place in East Boston.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about why Rino's Place deserved to named among the best traditional Italian restaurants in the U.S.:

Rino and Anna DiCenso opened their restaurant in 1997, and it quickly earned what Eater once called (with curious syntax) “the hard-to-find lovability of locals and tourists alike.” Portions are huge here, and involve such things as crabmeat-stuffed mushrooms, cheese tortellini, seafood cannelloni, veal Milanese, and sometimes lobster ravioli — which Guy Fieri raved about when he visited Rino’s for “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

If you happen to a fan of Italian food, this place needs to be on your list for a must-visit! Besides, how many other Italian joints can say they're among the top traditional Italian restaurants in the U.S.? Enjoy, Massachusetts!

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images